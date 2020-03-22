Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for a sweet treat, you’re going to love what’s next. Something yummy is in the oven as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

1 box chocolate cake mix or your favorite chocolate cake recipe

1 tbsp. melted peanut butter added to batter

Ingredients for Peanut Butter Frosting:

3 tbsp. unsalted butter room temperature

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 tbsp. heavy cream

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Ingredients for Chocolate Ganache:

3 oz. dark, semisweet or bittersweet chocolate coarsely chopped

1/3 cup heavy cream

10 mini peanut butter cups (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Make the cake according to package directions, adding one tbsp. melted peanut butter to the batter.

While the cake cools, make the frosting.

Beat the butter with a hand mixer then add the confectioner’s sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract and salt.

When the cake cools, frost the cake. If the frosting is too thin add a little more confectioner’s sugar. If it’s too thick, add a bit more cream.

Chop up the peanut butter cups.

Now, make the chocolate ganache. Combine chocolate and cream in a microwave safe bowl. Place it in the microwave and heat for 30 seconds. Remove and stir. If the chocolate doesn’t melt, add ten more seconds and stir again. The bowl gets hot, so be careful!

Spread the chocolate ganache over the top of the cake. Garnish with chopped peanut butter cups.

To Plate:

Let the cake sit in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before slicing.

Serves: 8-10

