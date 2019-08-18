Peach Caprese Salad/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Peach Caprese Salad
Ingredients:
4-5 fresh peaches, sliced
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 package sliced mozzarella (buffalo style)
Bunch fresh basil leaves, torn
1 tsp. flaky sea salt (or kosher)
Method of Preparation:
- Make dressing first. Add balsamic vinegar to extra virgin olive oil and blend well (We like to put it in a jar and give it a good shake. Refrigerate until needed. It can be stored up to a week).
- Slice peaches into 1/2 inch thick slices. On a serving platter layer the sliced peaches and sliced mozzarella. Sprinkle the torn basil leaves over the top and drizzle with the balsamic dressing. Finish with a sprinkle of sea salt.
To Plate:
– Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 4
