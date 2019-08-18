Peach Caprese Salad/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Peach Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

4-5 fresh peaches, sliced

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 package sliced mozzarella (buffalo style)

Bunch fresh basil leaves, torn

1 tsp. flaky sea salt (or kosher)

Method of Preparation:

Make dressing first. Add balsamic vinegar to extra virgin olive oil and blend well (We like to put it in a jar and give it a good shake. Refrigerate until needed. It can be stored up to a week).

Slice peaches into 1/2 inch thick slices. On a serving platter layer the sliced peaches and sliced mozzarella. Sprinkle the torn basil leaves over the top and drizzle with the balsamic dressing. Finish with a sprinkle of sea salt.

To Plate:

– Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 4

