Paul Shaffer breaks away from ‘The Masked Singer’ competition

He was Dave Letterman’s music man for decades, but last night, Paul Shaffer got his own moment after getting unmasked.

Another masked singer means another big celebrity unmasked.

Skeleton gave a bone-chilling good performance, but it wasn’t enough. He scored the lowest out of six costumed singers, Wednesday night.

He was rockin’ out. No bones about it.

The judges had some pretty good guesses, especially Jenny McCarthy.

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God, I heard the voice and went, you ready?”

Nicole Scherzinger: “Who is it?”

Jenny McCarthy: “I think it’s Paul Shaffer.”

Was she right? If you saw it you already know, so shhh!

That’s right, David Letterman’s famous sidekick for decades, Paul Shaffer was unmasked!

Nick Cannon: “After being with Letterman for over 30 years, what was it like being a skeleton?”

Paul Shaffer: “This is nuttier.”

But, he liked it.

Paul Shaffer: “You know, it gave me a chance to try songs that I never thought I could pull off in real life, and then you say, ‘Hey, I’ll give it a shot because no one can see me anyway.'”

