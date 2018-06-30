Paul Rudd promises ‘Ant-Man’ is a break from the bleak news cycle

(CNN) — Paul Rudd, who stars in Marvel’s latest superhero movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” says the film can provide an escape for moviegoers in the midst of the current news cycle.

“I hope and think it provides a bit of a respite because it’s a lot of fun … it’s kind of a nice break from things,” Rudd told CNN at the film’s Cinema Society premiere this week.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” follows Marvel’s blockbuster success — “Avengers: Infinity War.” The movie crossed the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office sales in May — the fastest in film history to cross that mark.

Rudd credits Marvel’s success to the studio’s president, Kevin Feige.

“I think Kevin is very good at what he does,” Rudd continued. “[He’s] the brain trust at that company and I think part of the reason [of Marvel’s success] is because they’re fans of the comics themselves and they put a lot of care into the movies they are making.”

Michael Douglas, who also starred in the first installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise in 2015, told CNN he was shocked at how challenging it was to shoot in front of a green screen.

“Most all of my career has been contemporary movies, character driven,” Douglas said. “It’s a whole different type of acting this green screen, which I kind of poo-pooed, is actually much harder than I thought it was and there’s nothing there.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is currently in theaters nationwide.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.