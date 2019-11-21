Patti LaBelle is plucked from ‘The Masked Singer’

It was a shocker on last night’s “Masked Singer.” An iconic performer hit the road as her flower wilted.

The Flower getting plucked Thursday night on “The Masked Singer.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God!”

Nick Cannon: “I knew it!”

Legendary singer Patti LaBelle was unmasked!

Nick Cannon: “The Godmother of Soul.”

The multiple Grammy winner was a good sport about the big reveal.

Patti LaBelle: “It feels awesome! It feels like I did win.”

Everyone on the judging panel knew it was Patti and say having her on the show was a big honor.

Robin Thicke: “I’ve learned so much from you. It’s such an honor to have you on this show. I think we are all very blessed and thank you so much.”

The Flower went up against the Leopard in the smackdown round.

The Leopard (singing): “‘Cause whenever I come around she’s all over you.”

This kitty knows his audience; singing a Pussycat Dolls classic.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger thought it was “purrr-fect.”

The Leopard (singing): “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was rawr like me.”

Also left in the competition…

Flamingo (singing): “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir.”

This frisky bird!

The Flamingo performing like a boss.

Cue the confetti, please.

Flamingo (singing): “Creole lady marmalade.”

She’s not the only one with pipes, though.

The Rottweiler (singing): “Yes, I would die for you baby, but you won’t do the same.”

Rottweiler singing “Grenade” by Bruno Mars.

The Rottweiler (singing): “But darling, I’ll still catch a grenade for ya…”

He kind of sounds like Chris Daughtery.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see — or wait until he’s unmasked.

“The Masked Singer” is off next week for the holiday.

They really should have had someone in a turkey mask this year!

The show is back on Wednesday, Dec. 4, right after Deco.

