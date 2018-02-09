No one loves America more than Clint Eastwood. Just look at the last bunch of movies he’s directed — including his latest one, “The 15:17 to Paris.” We sat down with him to chat about his admiration for the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Bradley Cooper (as Chris Kyle): “Drop it.”

“American Sniper.”

Tom Hanks (as Chesley Sullenberger): “This is the captain. Brace for impact.”

“Sully.”

Jon Polito (as Borough President): “Here are the heroes of Iwo Jima!”

“Flags of Our Fathers.”

Clint Eastwood seems to like directing movies about American heroes.

Clint Eastwood: “It hasn’t been a conscious choice. To me, nothing is planned. I just do stories ’cause they come along and I like them.”

Planned or not, what may attract Clint to those stories is the real human element.

Clint Eastwood: “It’s just something about regular people doing irregular things. I mean, in a positive way.”

His new movie, “The 15:17 to Paris,” is about three American friends who thwarted a terror attack on a train in Europe three years ago.

Different from other Eastwood movies, the people portraying these heroes are the actual heroes themselves.

Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone told Deco how surreal it was working with the A-lister.

Anthony Sadler: “We thought him picking up the movie was a mountaintop experience, and then three weeks before the shoot, he asked us to be in it.”

Spencer Stone: “I’m pretty sure we just died on the train two years ago. We’re in heaven right now. (laughs).”

Wow! High praise from three guys who are Eastwood fans.

And even though they’re starring in a Clint Eastwood movie, it’s not even their favorite Clint Eastwood movie.

Anthony Sadler: “‘Mystic River,’ just because of that cast, the ensemble of characters.”

Spencer Stone: “If I gotta choose one, I’ll go with a classic — ‘Unforgiven.'”

Alek Skarlatos: “I’d probably have to do ‘Bridges of Madison County.'”

Spencer Stone (as himself): “You ever just feel like life is pushing us toward something? Like some greater purpose?”

“The 15:17 to Paris” has pulled into theaters in wide release.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.