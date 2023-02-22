What does a bunch of hippies and a stuck-in-his-ways pastor in the ’70s have in common? Their love for Jesus! That’s the basis of the the upcoming film “Jesus Revolution,” based on the true story of Pastor Chuck Smith.

Kelsey Grammer stars as Pastor Chuck, who’s trying to bring more people to the church. That’s when he meets hippie Lonnie Frisbee, who’s got a crowd of people ready to follow God.

In “Jesus Revolution,” Pastor Chuck Smith decides to team up with the hippie movement.

Kelsey Grammer: “In walks in a young man you can arguably call a hippie, and he opens his church to him because he says the younger people of that generation are searching for God. When he opens the door, God comes in.”

That hippie is, who got to do a little more than just act in the film.

Jonathan Roumie: “The first time we see Lonnie in the film he’s wearing this mantle, this cape that he painted himself, and I’m also a former illustrator, so I got to contribute to the artwork on the back of that mantle.”

Jonathan Roumie (as Lonnie Frisbee): “If you want to reach my people you need to talk to them in a language they understand.”

One of the people he reaches is Greg Laurie, who later becomes a pastor of one of the biggest churches in the country.

Joel Courtney: “The overwhelming story of grace that is surrounding Greg, and he has been given this opportunity to spread the gospel and show the profound powerful to millions of people worldwide.”

The story of faith is a little different for Devon Franklin’s character, Josiah, who ends up finding his own faith while chasing down the story.

Devon Franklin: “My character is there as an observer. I’m reporting for a magazine. They don’t know who I’m writing for. I’m there, a little skeptical, mostly curious.”

Jonathan Roumie (as Lonnie Frisbee): “Our country is a dark and divided place but now there’s hope and it’s spreading!

Kelsey Grammer (as Pastor Chuck): “This is your home, and I want you to tell all your friends about it.”

