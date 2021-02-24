Pastitsio/ Ornos Estiatorio, Aventura

(WSVN) - A slice of comfort food served Greek-style, and all you need is the pasta and a creamy sauce. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nikolaos Georgousis

The Restaurant: Ornos Estiatorio, Aventura

The Dish: Pastitsio

Ingredients for main dish:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 medium onions, chopped

2 pounds 90% lean ground beef

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 pound buccatini pasta

3 large eggs, beaten

1½ teaspoons salt

12 to 16 ounces Kefalograviera cheese (use parmesan for good substitute)

Ingredients for Bechamel Sauce:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart whole milk, warmed until hot

1½ teaspoons salt

3 large eggs

Method of Preparation for Bechamel Sauce:

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan.

Whisk in the flour and then gradually whisk in the hot milk.

Cook, whisking constantly, until the sauce is smooth and thickened.

Stir in the salt, remove from heat and let cool.

When the sauce is lukewarm, whisk in the eggs. Set aside.

Method of Preparation for Meat Sauce:

Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large skillet.

Add the onions and saute until softened and golden.

Crumble the beef into the skillet and cook with the onions until the beef is browned.

Stir in the cinnamon, salt and pepper.

Stir in the water and tomato paste, and simmer for 5 minutes. Set aside.

Method of Preparation for Pasta:

Cook pasta according to directions on the package.

Drain and rinse with cool water.

When pasta has cooled down, stir in the beaten eggs and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

Assembly:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. You really need a deep casserole dish for this recipe (deeper than the usual 9×13-inch pyrex).

Scoop half of the pasta into the bottom of your prepared dish.

Sprinkle generously with cheese.

Spoon on the meat mixture to create an even layer, sprinkle with another layer of cheese.

Scoop the remaining pasta on top of the meat and sprinkle with more cheese!

Top with the cream sauce and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Bake 45 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbly and golden on top.

Let sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving (but it is suggested that you refrigerate to let the layers set… and then warm up later to serve).

Ornos Estiatorio

(located at Aventura Mall)

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 946

Aventura, FL 33180

786-697-1681

www.michaelmina.net/restaurants/ornos-estiatorio

