Pastel bathing suits and makeup looks are in for summer fashion trends

It’s hot, hot, hot in South Florida this summer, and we’re not just talking about the temperature. Deco’s checking out a trend that’s all about the perfect pop of color.

Taylor Swift (singing in “Me”): “Meeeee! Oh, oh, oh, oh, ohhhhh.”

If Taylor Swift’s wearing it, it’s totally trending.

That’s why celebs like Lily Collins, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Vanessa Hudgens and Elizabeth Hurley can’t get enough of pastels.

Laura Harvey, EsElle Swim: “Anyone can wear pastels. You just have to find the perfect hue for you. It showcases your feminine side. It’s the perfect pop of color this season.”

Laura Harvey knows all about helping people look their best, and this summer, her company EsElle Swim is keeping things pretty in pastel.

Laura Harvey: “Our designs are fun. It’s custom-made. No one else will have it. It is fitting for every type of woman.”

Baby pink, soft blues, mint green and even a soft coral are all perfect for hitting the beach, boat or pool.

All the swimsuits are high cut, which guarantees every curve will be on point.

Laura Harvey: “You’re gonna look good. You’re gonna feel good. You can also also get the measurements to your fitting because we care about that. We want you to look great.”

The pastel party doesn’t stop at clothing.

All eyes are on stars like Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Millie Bobbie Brown, who are keeping things colorful when it comes to their makeup.

The pastel trend is in full bloom at the Westfield Broward Mall.

Ashley King, Sephora, Westfield Broward Mall: “We’re actually using pastel colors in a lot of different ways. We have liners, powders, and we’re using them in conjunction with each other to create these beautiful summer looks.”

Pastels are the perfect pop of color for any day or night look, and at Sephora, they’re getting tons of inspiration from celebs — especially Rihanna.

Ashley King: “We also have Fenty Beauty here, who just had a really big campaign for the summer with her pastel looks and liners.”

The chance to look like Ri-ri?! Sign us up!

Customer: “I really like Rihanna’s music and stuff, so I’m happy that I got to wear her makeup today ’cause she’s like a big inspiration.”

The pastel makeup trend is so hot right now that the mall will be featuring them at their upcoming Westfield Walls event.

FOR MORE INFO

EsElle Swim

786-747-1229

https://www.eselleswim.com/

Westfield Broward – Sephora

8000 W Broward Blvd.

Plantation, FL 33388

954-473-8100

https://www.westfield.com/broward

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.