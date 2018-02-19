Pasta gets less pricey at Macchialina

Chris loves pasta. It’s so good, he could eat it all the time. Shireen couldn’t agree more. There’s nothing like a good bowl of pasta. For those of you who love carbs just like them, one Miami Beach restaurant is making all our pasta dreams come true.

At Macchialina on Miami Beach…

Michael Pirolo, chef: “Pasta is life.”

And on Thursday nights, that’s what this place is all about!

Michael Pirolo: “Ten pastas for $10.”

You heard him right! One night a week, the Italian eatery cuts their pasta prices from about $27 to $10.

And you don’t have to use your noodle to know that’s more than half off!

But the price isn’t the only special they’re serving up.

Michael Pirolo: “Normally our menu features seven pastas, and we decided to bump it to 10, all made in-house.”

Some of those signature dishes include their lasagna.

Michael Pirolo: “It’s a braised short rib.”

Layered in between noodles and loaded with cheese, then they bake it.

There’s also the…

Michael Pirolo: “Spaghetti con grabi, so we get Key West shrimp, toss it with spaghetti, extra virgin olive oil, calabrese chilis.”

Yum!

Now to those weekly specials…

Michael Pirolo: “We’ll do just a rotating three specials. So whether it be a broccoli rob pesto or for instance tonight we have a mushroom ragu.”

Some people make it a habit and book their tables every week.

For those who don’t like to plan ahead, heed this warning.

Michael Pirolo: “At 5:45, people start lining up down the block to try and get in here if they don’t have a reservation to try and hopefully steal some of the earlier tables.”

It’s like they’re lining up to see Justin Bieber before the doors open at 6 p.m. — except it’s pasta!

Here’s why Macchialina’s pasta is so unique.

Michael Pirolo: “We use a lot of egg yolks, which gives it a very firm texture. So it’s not al dente because fresh pasta can’t be al dente — it’s either cooked or raw, but when it is fully cooked, it has a lot of bite to it and a lot of snap.”

Don’t just take his word for it.

Patron 1: “It’s a treat to have pasta this authentic for $10.”

Patron 2: “This is like real deal, just like Italy, maybe even a little better.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Macchialina

820 Alton Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.macchialina.com

