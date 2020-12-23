Pasta Bolognese/Barbarella, Miami

Your holiday celebration may look a little different this year, so why not change things up in the kitchen, too… with some pasta?

That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sebastien Fernandez

The Restaurant: Barbarella, Miami

The Dish: Pasta Bolognese

Ingredients:

2 medium onions

1/2 celery stalk

2 carrots

5 garlic cloves

salt and pepper, dried oregano (to taste)

3 bay leaves

1 cup red wine (your choice)

1/2 cup olive oil

6 cup crushed tomatoes (canned)

1 cup tomato paste

2 lb ground beef (80/20)

fresh pasta (or pasta of your liking- follow directions on package to cook)

Method of Preparation:

In a food processor chop onion, celery, carrots and garlic one by one to fine consistency.

In a pot over medium-high temperature, add the chopped ingredients and cook till soft, add the red wine and bay leaves.

Reduce by half, then add the ground beef, salt, pepper, oregano and cook meat almost to medium, then add tomatoes and tomato paste.

Allow to simmer for at least 30 minutes at medium heat.

Mixed cooked pasta to sauce before serving.

To Plate:

Spoon bolognese into bowl, top with parmesan cheese.

Barbarella

(located at Dadeland Mall)

7535 N Kendall Dr. Miami, FL 33156

(786) 542-5661

https://barbarelladadeland.business.site/

