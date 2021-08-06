The stage is set: Broadway is back, and there was a special preview on Wednesday. Even though the audience had to wear masks and proof of vaccines had to be provided, it was still a night to remember.

Broadway is back.

Excited theatergoers lined up Wednesday in New York City, as the first Broadway play opens its doors since COVID lockdowns.

Madeline Blossom, actor: “This is my livelihood. I’m an actor and stage manager, and this, just to see folks working and see folks back is just so heartwarming.”

The August Wilson Theatre presented “Pass Over.”

Danya Taymor, director: “I don’t know what normal means, and I don’t even know that, like we should – I don’t even know if normal is a thing to aspire to. I hope it feels new, new. I hope it feels new and different.”

Jon Michael Hill (as Moses): “Ol’ rev. miss be like, ‘Do you wanna cross that river?'”

“Pass Over,” orginally opening off Broadway in 2018, then made into a film by Spike Lee, is about the hope, dreams and fears of two African American men.

Danya Taymor: “Hopefully it’s ushering in a different era for Broadway, where it’s not just about making money, you know?”

Prior to opening, the production worked with an epidemiologist to develop safety procedures to ease COVID concerns.

Despite more shows getting ready to reopen, it’s been a devastating year and a half for the Great White Way. After going dark because of COVID, Broadway lost an estimated $35 million a week in revenue.

For now, “Pass Over” is taking center stage, relishing the spotlight, because with or without COVID, the show must go on.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.