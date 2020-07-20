Partyflix brings full moviegoing experience to your home

Well, obviously, movie theaters are still closed throughout South Florida, so one company is bringing the theater to you. Deco’s Alex Miranda reports from his own backyard — seriously, his actual backyard.

A night at the movies has never been so close to home, because this movie night is at home, courtesy of Partyflix.

Kevin Ramos, Partyflix: “We set up movie screens, anywhere from nine feet to 30 feet, in people’s backyards. You’re basically able to have events for your family and remain safe through social distancing.”

And that’s what it’s all about right now.

Regina Hepburn, customer: “With the movie theaters that are closed right now, it’s even a better opportunity. We wanted to actually use this to kind of do a drive-in with our own family. We come outside, we have a chance to relax in our backyard and be safe.”

The setup is taken care of for you.

Kevin Ramos: “We come out and pretty much set up everything — the screen, the projector, the sound system.”

They bring popcorn, too.

Party supplies and one awesome pool llama are sold separately. Get your own pool llama.

The party we went to was for a special girl’s 12th birthday.

Dior Hepburn, customer: “I personally love going to the movie theaters, but I think now I like doing this better because it’s in the comfort of my own backyard.”

The feature presentation? The “Trolls” movie!

Now, you might be familiar with Partyflix from the bigger events they do, where it’s more of a drive-in movie atmosphere.

But in a time like this, being able to have an inflatable screen in your own backyard is especially convenient.

Kevin Ramos: “It’s great that our bread and butter is families, and that’s why it’s so successful now.”

Prices range up to $300. Partyflix crews travel anywhere from the Florida Keys to the West Palm Beach area.

FOR MORE INFO:

Partyflix

888-305-3549

www.partyflix.com

