Emily Blunt and John Krasinski seem like such a lovely couple, but they’re spooking us big time in their new film “A Quiet Place,” which John also directed and co-wrote. Deco caught up with the duo in the city that never sleeps to talk about their movie that barely makes a sound.

Stay silent — or be hunted.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt star in “A Quiet Place,” a seriously unnerving thriller about a family who must keep quiet to avoid creatures that use sound to find their prey.

Emily Blunt (as Evelyn): “Who are we if we can’t protect them?”

Emily and John are a couple in real life — a couple that movie fans adore, for that matter.

So we asked Emily why they had to go and terrify us with this film.

Emily Blunt: “Like, who wants to see us in a romantic comedy? It’d just be too saccharine. People would be like, ‘You guys are adorable.’ I don’t want it to be that. We wanted to just traumatize people with our coupling.”

“A Quiet Place” is eerily quiet — imagine that. It creates an intense movie-watching experience that, John told us, may make you regret going to the concession stand.

John Krasinski: “We tested the movie about four or five weeks ago, and the last thing they said is, ‘Is there anything else we need to know’? And this one guy raises his hand, shaking his hand. He said, ‘Yeah, what you need to know is that I snuck a bag of Skittles into this movie, and for 90 minutes, I couldn’t open it!'”

When it comes to dealing with a situation like the one in the movie, there’s no doubt who would do it better.

John Krasinski: “Oh, Emily, for sure. She’s better at everything than me.”

Emily Blunt: “Uh, me. I mean, John’s more chatty than me.”

This is the first time the husband-and-wife team have worked together, and what Emily learned about her hubby from the experience is that he’s not so bad at this directing thing.

Emily Blunt: “His ideas visually were kind of like inspired. Going into this, I was like, ‘Do you know how to use the camera? Do you know how to shoot this?'”

For John, he found out just how talented his favorite actress is, mainly from watching Emily’s silent birth scene. Not the most ideal way to have a baby!

John Krasinski: “It’s almost like she has a superpower. It’s like learning that your wife can levitate on command.”

Emily Blunt: “I probably should’ve been checked into a facility after we were done shooting it.”

“A Quiet Place” quietly slips into theaters on Friday.

