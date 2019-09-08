Parmesan Roasted Broccoli/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Vegetable side dishes can really make a meal and we’ve got one you’re sure to whip up again and again. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Parmesan Roasted Broccoli
Courtesy: Barefootcontessa.com
Ingredients:
4 to 5 pounds of broccoli
4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
Good olive oil
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 tsp. grated lemon zest
2 tbs. freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 tbs. pine nuts, toasted
1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbs. julienned fresh basil leaves (about 12 leaves)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees
- Cut the broccoli florets from the thick stalks, leaving and inch or two of stalk attached to the florets, discarding the rest of the stalks.
- Cut the larger pieces through the base of the head with a small knife, pulling the florets apart. You should have about 8 cups of florets.
- Place the broccoli florets on a sheet pan large enough to hold them in single layer. Toss the garlic on the broccoli and drizzle with 5 tbs. olive oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.
- Roast for 20-25 minutes, until crisp-tender and the tips of some of the florets are browned.
- Remove the broccoli from the oven and immediately toss with 1 1/2 tbs. olive oil, the lemon zest, lemon juice, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and basil.
To Plate:
– Serve hot and enjoy!
Serves: 4
