Parmesan Roasted Broccoli/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Vegetable side dishes can really make a meal and we’ve got one you’re sure to whip up again and again. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Parmesan Roasted Broccoli

Courtesy: Barefootcontessa.com

Ingredients:

4 to 5 pounds of broccoli

4 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

Good olive oil

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. grated lemon zest

2 tbs. freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tbs. pine nuts, toasted

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbs. julienned fresh basil leaves (about 12 leaves)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees

Cut the broccoli florets from the thick stalks, leaving and inch or two of stalk attached to the florets, discarding the rest of the stalks.

Cut the larger pieces through the base of the head with a small knife, pulling the florets apart. You should have about 8 cups of florets.

Place the broccoli florets on a sheet pan large enough to hold them in single layer. Toss the garlic on the broccoli and drizzle with 5 tbs. olive oil. Sprinkle with the salt and pepper.

Roast for 20-25 minutes, until crisp-tender and the tips of some of the florets are browned.

Remove the broccoli from the oven and immediately toss with 1 1/2 tbs. olive oil, the lemon zest, lemon juice, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and basil.

To Plate:

– Serve hot and enjoy!

Serves: 4

