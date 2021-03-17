Parmesan Crusted Scallops/ WATR, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - If you cannot make it to an ocean-side restaurant, a chef’s recipe will have you feeling like you are there. Seafood is what’s cooking when we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ross Jansen

The Restaurant: WATR, Miami Beach

The Dish: Parmesan Crusted Scallops

Ingredients:

3 ea U-10 scallops

2 lbs unsalted butter

4 lemons (zest and juice)

2 oranges (zest and juice)

1 tbsp toasted cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

To taste kosher salt

Method of Preparation for Parmesan butter:

Bring butter to room temperature for 2 hours or until softened.

Add Parmesan, lemon zest and juice, orange zest and juice, cumin, and paprika to mixer with paddle attachment.

Mix on medium low until all ingredients are smooth and well mixed.

Taste butter and season with salt to taste.

Method of Preparation:

Pat dry scallops, cut each in half.

Season both sides with kosher salt.

Using spoon, spread butter on each scallop.

Bake in oven at 425 for 6-8 minutes.

WATR

(Located at rooftop of 1 Hotel South Beach)

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-6580

www.1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/watr-at-the-rooftop

