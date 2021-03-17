Parmesan Crusted Scallops/ WATR, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - If you cannot make it to an ocean-side restaurant, a chef’s recipe will have you feeling like you are there. Seafood is what’s cooking when we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ross Jansen
The Restaurant: WATR, Miami Beach
The Dish: Parmesan Crusted Scallops
Ingredients:
3 ea U-10 scallops
2 lbs unsalted butter
4 lemons (zest and juice)
2 oranges (zest and juice)
1 tbsp toasted cumin
1 tbsp smoked paprika
To taste kosher salt
Method of Preparation for Parmesan butter:
- Bring butter to room temperature for 2 hours or until softened.
- Add Parmesan, lemon zest and juice, orange zest and juice, cumin, and paprika to mixer with paddle attachment.
- Mix on medium low until all ingredients are smooth and well mixed.
- Taste butter and season with salt to taste.
Method of Preparation:
- Pat dry scallops, cut each in half.
- Season both sides with kosher salt.
- Using spoon, spread butter on each scallop.
- Bake in oven at 425 for 6-8 minutes.
WATR
(Located at rooftop of 1 Hotel South Beach)
2341 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-604-6580
www.1hotels.com/south-beach/taste/watr-at-the-rooftop
