Parmesan Crusted Pork Chops/Belkys

(WSVN) - Everyone loves a main course meal recipe that’s quick and easy. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Parmesan Crusted Pork Chops

Ingredients:

2 boneless pork chops (or more)

1 egg

1/4 grated Parmesan cheese

1 Tbs. seasoning (use your favorite: Cajun, Italian, etc.)

cooking spray

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. While it’s heating, whisk an egg in a bowl and set aside. In another bowl, add Parmesan and seasoning and mix well.

Dip each pork chop into the egg batter (get both sides), then dip and cover with Parmesan blend. Again, be sure to coat the chops.

Spray a baking dish with cooking spray and place pork chops inside.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, then set the oven to broil and let the pork chops cook for another 15 minutes. When the internal temperature of each chop reads at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit, they’re ready!

To Plate:

Serve with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

Serves: 2

