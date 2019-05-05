Parmesan Crisps/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for a quick snack, then we’ve got a little something that will make your mouth water. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Parmesan Crisps

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. dried basil

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place heaping tablespoons of the Parmesan cheese in small piles on a lined baking sheet. Gently pat the piles to flatten them evenly. Sprinkle the basil over the cheese.

Put the cheese in the oven and bake for seven to eight minutes. When the edges start to crisp and the cheese is a light golden brown, it’s done. Every oven is different, so keep an eye on it!

To Plate:

Serve with your favorite dip or by themselves. *This is a great low-carb snack!

Serves: 12

