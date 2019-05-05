Parmesan Crisps/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for a quick snack, then we’ve got a little something that will make your mouth water. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Parmesan Crisps
Ingredients:
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. dried basil
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Place heaping tablespoons of the Parmesan cheese in small piles on a lined baking sheet. Gently pat the piles to flatten them evenly. Sprinkle the basil over the cheese.
- Put the cheese in the oven and bake for seven to eight minutes. When the edges start to crisp and the cheese is a light golden brown, it’s done. Every oven is different, so keep an eye on it!
To Plate:
- Serve with your favorite dip or by themselves. *This is a great low-carb snack!
Serves: 12
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.