Paris Jackson shares final moments with grandfather Joe Jackson

(CNN) — Paris Jackson is usually pretty private about her life, but she has opened up to share her last moments with her grandfather Joe Jackson.

The patriarch who helped launch the careers of his very famous children died Wednesday in Las Vegas at 89.

On Instagram, the daughter of Michael Jackson posted a photo of what appeared to be her holding her grandfather’s hand and photos of him as a younger man along with a lengthy caption.

“RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson,” Paris Jackson wrote. “Spending those last few moments with you were everything.”

“Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing,” she continued. “Everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a Jackson.”

She called her grandfather “the first true Jackson. The legend that started it all.”

“None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you,” the younger Jackson wrote. “You are the strongest man i know. Your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

The 20-year-old wrote that she would “cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments.”

“Being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know,” she said. “Quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.”

The elder Jackson’s death came two days after the ninth anniversary of his son Michael’s death.

Paris Jackson said she made her grandfather promise he would “visit” her.

“I’ll see you in my dreams very very soon,” she ended her caption.

