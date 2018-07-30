Paris Hilton doubles down on calling Lindsay Lohan a ‘pathological liar’

(CNN) — Remember when Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were frenemies? Well, apparently not much has changed.

The pair have a long history of back and forths since 2006 and now fans are taking a stroll down memory lane thanks to social media.

It all appears to have started up again on July 17 after the Instagram account CommentsByCeebs shared a Hilton fan account video showing Lohan accusing Hilton of hitting her back in 2006 and then backtracking on those remarks.

Hilton commented on the video with a laughing emoji and #PathologicalLiar.

The former reality star didn’t back down from it on Saturday while talking to E! News.

“Just saying a fact,” Hilton said. “Fact of life.”

She also said “Good luck to her. I wish her the best” about news that Lohan was getting a new reality series.

It’s not the first time the pair have made it known that there is no love lost.

Over the years there have been incidents including the now famous “fire crotch” comment about Lohan by Hilton’s friend Brandon Davis caught on video as the heiress stood by laughing in 2006.

Lohan quipped in a interview shortly thereafter that “obviously, [Paris is] very comfortable making videos” – a reference to Hilton’s sex tape.

Last December Hilton subtly shaded Lohan when asked by MTV Australia about a now famous image of Hilton, Lohan and singer Britney Spears out on the town.

“It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lohan] just, like, chased us to the car and got in,” Hilton said. “She wasn’t invited.”

