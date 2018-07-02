Paramount Network to premiere Trayvon Martin docu-series July 30

(WSVN) - Paramount Network has released the first trailer for its six-part documentary series centered on the death of Trayvon Martin.

Jay-Z serves as one of the executive producers of the docu-series, titled “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.” It’s based on a book written by the 17-year-old’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

The series highlights the events surrounding the death of unarmed Trayvon Martin and the Black Lives Matter movement that was created after his shooting.

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” premieres July 30 on Paramount Network.

