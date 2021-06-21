Dive right in. The water’s great. It usually is in SoFlo, so it’s no surprise when designers come here to show off their new swimwear styles during Swim Fashion Week.

Life’s a beach at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

Next month, SoFlo and the Ritz will be the center of the swimwear universe.

Matthew Kiner, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach: “The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is thrilled to be the host hotel of Paraiso Miami Beach. This is a signature iconic event here on the beach.”

Paraiso is four days filled with fashion showing that swim is in.

Natalija Dedic, Paraiso Miami Beach: “Paraiso is not your typical fashion week. It is more fashion festival. It’s a time when we celebrate swimwear and resort wear and summer lifestyles. Paraiso is fashion week, like a swim fashion week.”

Over 30 designers will be showing off fun, flirty and super sexy swimwear.

Deco went to the Ritz to get a sneak peak.

Gabriella Montells, designer: “Swim’in G is an eco-friendly, sustainable swimwear brand, and it’s catered to the badass saving the world, who wants to be sexy but also sporty and comfortable.”

Swim’in G uses recycled materials to make their slinky and sporty designs.

Gabriella Montells: “I try to make my whole collection vary to different types of bodies, but also with a sexy touch to it.”

Leimakani’s looks will have you saying aloha.

Kali’a Wasson, designer: “Leimakani is a brand that is inspired by Hawaii, so I have my unique designs. It is inspired by the flowers and our beauty back home.”

From bikinis to one-pieces, they’ve got what suits you.

Kali’a Wasson: “You are definitely going to see more resort-like wear, a lot more floral designs, colorful, and on top of that, you will be able to see ways you can wear it here in Miami, outside or just in daily life.”

NALU’s bringing bright and bold to Paraiso.

Johanna Chone, NALU Swimwear: “The theme of my collection is definitely inspired by Miami, where I am living, and Hawaii, like very colorful, very alive.”

Their collection is sultry and shiny.

Johanna Chone: “You can see a lot of different vivid colors — it’s going to be summer colors like orange and green, electric green, electric blue — a lot of beautiful colors.”

SoFlo’s the perfect place for Paraiso. After all, we do wear bathing suits year round.

Natalija Dedic: “I think that there’s no place better for swimwear industry than to be here in Miami.”

You can catch all the shows online.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paraiso Miami Beach

paraisomiamibeach.com/swimweekcalendar

