It’s time to get back in the swim of things!

Paraiso Miami Beach is back this week, and it’s getting more global than ever.

Deco’s checking out two international brands making their SoFlo debut this year!

Move over, Hot Girl Summer. It’s Sexy Swimsuit Season.

Paraiso Miami Beach is back in SoFlo!

This four-day festival celebrates all things swimwear, and Colombian brand Naranja Furcado is ready to make a splash in the U.S.!

Valentina Cabrales: “We’re super excited to be in Paraiso for the first time because it’s actually our first runway in the whole world.”

Tropic like it’s hot!

These swimsuits are hitting the catwalk on Thursday.

Valentina Cabrales: “We are focused on displaying the beauty that exists in simplicity through vibrant colors and sophisticated fabrics.”

Think bold color-block bikinis, zebra prints, and even sparkly metallics!

Valentina Cabrales: “Our metallic collection is inspired by disco. The metallic is gonna be a summer trend, so I chose the rose gold color, the gold one.”

Deco got to check out the looks at the Plymouth Hotel in South Beach, which is a hub for all things Paraiso.

Shawn Vardi: “This year is gonna be our fourth anniversary of partnering with Paraiso at the Plymouth Hotel. We provide a centralized location for all of the casting houses and models.”

Another international brand is also making waves.

Australia’s Honey Birdette is known for their sultry lingerie.

But the brand is diving into swimwear and debuting their first collection at Paraiso.

Eloise Monaghan: “For Honey Birdette, this is more about the every day but taking it to the next level. You become a showgirl.”

This brand is all about female empowerment and body positivity, and their swimsuits are no exception!

Eloise Monaghan: “Expect an exciting, exciting runway of the most glamourous swim collection. You do have your reds and your blacks and your leopards, which always sell really well in swim, but we’ve introduced some neon pops as well.”

The goal is to have something for everyone, and Honey Birdette thinks SoFlo is the perfect place to celebrate the big launch.

Eloise Monaghan: “I love the vibe. I love the energy. I love the Cuban culture. I love the dance. I love the fun. And it’s just so exciting and free being there.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Paraiso Miami Beach

July 8-11, 2021

https://www.paraisomiamibeach.com/

