NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Radio host Papa Keith and Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime teamed up once again to promote nonviolence.

The People Matter Fest took place Saturday at Gwen Cherry Park in Northwest Miami-Dade. The event featured live performances by major local artists such as Rick Ross, Sam Sneek and Baby Soulja.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime at @PM_Fest with @Papa_Keith and @ThisIsUD in honor of a 24 hour cease fire and ribbon cutting at Gwen Cherry Park Gym. #PeopleMatterFest pic.twitter.com/BgVOxV2qDV — Jean Monestime (@jeanmonestime) June 16, 2018

The festivities also featured football and basketball games hosted by Bryant McKinney of the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem, along with food trucks, bounce houses and more.

