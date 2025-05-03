(WSVN) - Panera Bread is serving up more than just delicious sandwiches. The bakery business is also serving up fashion.

The restaurant chain this week unveiled the Panera Croissant Clutch — a purse in the shape of a delicious French pastry.

The accessory is inspired by Panera new Croissant Toast Sandwiches, and they are calling it the “it” bag of the season.

The dark brown bag has detachable gold chain shoulder straps.

Sadly, it has already sold out online, but Panera is making more clutches.

