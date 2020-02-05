Pan-Seared Snapper with Rosé-Infused Celery Root Gnocchi/ Ilios, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - It’s a type of wine you may not consider cooking with, but it really brings out the flavor of a certain fish. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nicole Rhone
The Restaurant: Ilios, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Pan-Seared Snapper
Ingredients:
4 oz filets snapper
2 tbsp olive oil
3 bulb onions
1 tomato – cut into wedges
1/4 cup onion
2 tbsp minced garlic & shallots (divided use)
1 lemon
1/3 cup rosé
1/3 cup chicken stock (add more if sauce dries out)
1/2 tbsp capers
1 tbsp butter
cilantro
salt/pepper to season/taste
1 pkg potato gnocchi (follow directions for boiling); make your own directions below
1 cup mushrooms (your choice)
Method of Preparation:
Fish:
- The snapper is cooked very simply.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Sear skin side down for 5 minutes, then finish in a 350 degree oven for an additional 6 minutes.
Gnocchi:
- In a potato ricer, combine cooked Idaho potatoes and celery root.
- Once cooled, place on a table with AP flour, eggs, nutmeg, salt and pepper.
- Keep adding flour until mixture holds together.
- Cut the dough into several pieces then roll out to the desired thickness.
- Once rolled, cut into small pieces and boil in salt water until the gnocchi starts to float.
Sauce:
- In a pan, sear the bulb onions until slightly golden brown on each side.
- Add sliced shallots, garlic, onion, tomatoes, capers and deglaze with rosé.
- Bring to a simmer then add chicken stock. Simmer for 7 minutes.
- Add the juice of 1 lemon and simmer for another minute or 2. Taste and add salt and pepper, if needed.
All together:
- In a sauté pan, add oil, sliced shallot and garlic and sauté slightly.
- Add the mushrooms, then the cooked gnocchi.
- Add the sauce and finish with fresh cilantro and a little butter.
To Plate:
Plate the gnocchi mixture, then top with the fish. Finish with microgreens.
Ilios
(inside Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort)
505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
954-414-2222
hwww3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/hilton-fort-lauderdale-beach-resort-FLLFSHH/index.html
Check out this recipe and more from Ilios at Seaglass- A Greater Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience:
https://seaglassexperience.com/
