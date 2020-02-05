Pan-Seared Snapper with Rosé-Infused Celery Root Gnocchi/ Ilios, Fort Lauderdale

(WSVN) - It’s a type of wine you may not consider cooking with, but it really brings out the flavor of a certain fish. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nicole Rhone

The Restaurant: Ilios, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Pan-Seared Snapper

Ingredients:

4 oz filets snapper

2 tbsp olive oil

3 bulb onions

1 tomato – cut into wedges

1/4 cup onion

2 tbsp minced garlic & shallots (divided use)

1 lemon

1/3 cup rosé

1/3 cup chicken stock (add more if sauce dries out)

1/2 tbsp capers

1 tbsp butter

cilantro

salt/pepper to season/taste

1 pkg potato gnocchi (follow directions for boiling); make your own directions below

1 cup mushrooms (your choice)

Method of Preparation:

Fish:

The snapper is cooked very simply.

Season with salt and pepper.

Sear skin side down for 5 minutes, then finish in a 350 degree oven for an additional 6 minutes.

Gnocchi:

In a potato ricer, combine cooked Idaho potatoes and celery root.

Once cooled, place on a table with AP flour, eggs, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

Keep adding flour until mixture holds together.

Cut the dough into several pieces then roll out to the desired thickness.

Once rolled, cut into small pieces and boil in salt water until the gnocchi starts to float.

Sauce:

In a pan, sear the bulb onions until slightly golden brown on each side.

Add sliced shallots, garlic, onion, tomatoes, capers and deglaze with rosé.

Bring to a simmer then add chicken stock. Simmer for 7 minutes.

Add the juice of 1 lemon and simmer for another minute or 2. Taste and add salt and pepper, if needed.

All together:

In a sauté pan, add oil, sliced shallot and garlic and sauté slightly.

Add the mushrooms, then the cooked gnocchi.

Add the sauce and finish with fresh cilantro and a little butter.

To Plate:

Plate the gnocchi mixture, then top with the fish. Finish with microgreens.

Ilios

(inside Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort)

505 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-2222

hwww3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/hilton-fort-lauderdale-beach-resort-FLLFSHH/index.html

Check out this recipe and more from Ilios at Seaglass- A Greater Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience:

https://seaglassexperience.com/

