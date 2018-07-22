(WSVN) - There’s nothing fishy about this succulent seafood dish. Pan seared grouper is the main course, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 lb. grouper
1 Scotch bonnet pepper
salt
pepper
juice of 1 lime
1 cup of flour (to coat fish)
canola oil
Slaw Ingredients:
garlic butter (1/2 a stick of butter and 3 cloves chopped garlic)
1 cup purple cabbage slaw
shaved fennel
shaved radishes
½ tomato
green spring mix
1/8 cup vinaigrette
salt
pepper
grilled fennel for garnish
Method of Preparation:
Start by scoring the fish and seasoning it with Scotch bonnet pepper, salt, pepper and lime juice. Lightly dip the fish into the flour and then place it into a sauté pan coated with canola oil and cook this over medium-high heat for 2 minutes on each side. When you’re done, place the fish into a 350-degree oven for another 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the slaw by placing the garlic butter into a sauté pan and adding all the vegetables. Once the veggies are softened, add the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper.
To Plate:
Plate the dish by placing all the veggies on a plate, top with the fish and garnish with a piece of grilled fennel and a few pieces of lime. Use a squeeze bottle full of green parsley oil or your favorite flavored oil to drizzle around the plate.
Serves: 2
Hilton at Resorts World Bimini
(888) 930-8688
http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/bahamas/hilton-at-resorts-world-bimini-BIMBRHH/dining/index.html
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.