(WSVN) - There’s nothing fishy about this succulent seafood dish. Pan seared grouper is the main course, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb. grouper

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

salt

pepper

juice of 1 lime

1 cup of flour (to coat fish)

canola oil

Slaw Ingredients:

garlic butter (1/2 a stick of butter and 3 cloves chopped garlic)

1 cup purple cabbage slaw

shaved fennel

shaved radishes

½ tomato

green spring mix

1/8 cup vinaigrette

salt

pepper

grilled fennel for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Start by scoring the fish and seasoning it with Scotch bonnet pepper, salt, pepper and lime juice. Lightly dip the fish into the flour and then place it into a sauté pan coated with canola oil and cook this over medium-high heat for 2 minutes on each side. When you’re done, place the fish into a 350-degree oven for another 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the slaw by placing the garlic butter into a sauté pan and adding all the vegetables. Once the veggies are softened, add the vinaigrette and season with salt and pepper.

To Plate:

Plate the dish by placing all the veggies on a plate, top with the fish and garnish with a piece of grilled fennel and a few pieces of lime. Use a squeeze bottle full of green parsley oil or your favorite flavored oil to drizzle around the plate.

Serves: 2

Hilton at Resorts World Bimini

(888) 930-8688

http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/bahamas/hilton-at-resorts-world-bimini-BIMBRHH/dining/index.html

