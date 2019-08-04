Pan Con Tomate/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Feel like having a snack or making an appetizer for a get together? You’ll like what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pan Con Tomate

Ingredients:

Ciabatta bread (or your favorite rustic bread)

Unpeeled whole garlic cloves, halved

Ripe fresh tomatoes, halved

Extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Method of Preparation:

Toast the bread in the oven at 400 degrees. When it’s golden brown and crispy, take it out of the oven. Slice a clove of garlic in half and rub it cut-side-down all over the top of the bread.

Take a tomato and cut it in half. Grate it cut-side-down over a bowl, where the pulp and juice will drain. Drizzle a little olive oil into the bowl, give it a stir and set the pulp aside.

Spread the pulp over the bread evenly and let it seep into the bread. Drizzle with a hint of olive oil, and sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Repeat process until the bread is gone.

To Plate:

Serve warm and enjoy.

Serves: 12

