Pan Con Bistec/ The Local Cuban, Time Out Market Miami, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - South Florida is a melting pot of culturally-inspired cuisine, and you can make your own version of a Miami favorite. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alberto Cabrera

The Restaurant: The Local Cuban, Time Out Market Miami, Miami Beach

The Dish: Pan Con Bistec

Ingredients:

8 oz. roasted top sirloin, thickly sliced

1 oz. sour orange juice

2 oz. sautéed onions

2 oz. tomato mojo

2 oz. garlic aioli

2 oz. papitas

1-7 inch Cuban bread, sliced in half

.5 oz. butter, melted

Rub (mix all ingredients in bowl, apply to meat)

2 oz. chives, minced

1.5 oz. rosemary, chopped

1.5 oz. thyme, chopped

4 oz. kosher salt

2 oz. olive oil

16 oz. roasted garlic, chopped

Tomato Mojo (vinaigrette)

2-3 large tomatoes, grated

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tbs. sherry vinegar

6 tbs. olive oil

1 tsp. thyme, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

For the Sirloin:

Clean the top round, removing the flap meat.

Split the top round and rub.

Rub the top round and allow to sit overnight in the walk-in cooler.

The following day, remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before roasting to bring to temperature.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook top round for 45 minutes uncovered.

Allow to rest and slice.

For the Mojo:

Place the grater in a mixing bowl and grate the tomato on the large grate.

Next, add the minced garlic, sherry vinegar and olive oil.

Season to taste.

In a hot pan, place olive oil and add the top sirloin. Add sautéed onions and sauté quickly making sure not to over cook meat.

Season with salt and fresh sour orange juice. Butter bread and toast in a sandwich press.

To Plate:

Remove the bread and spread the garlic aioli on the bread. Next, place the meat and onions on the bottom bread, followed by the tomato mojo and the papitas. Close the bread and slice in half long ways.

The Local Cuban

Time Out Market Miami

1601 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/miami/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.