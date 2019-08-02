Pampering spoons: ÂME Spa in Aventura scoops up new facial

A new spa treatment promises to give you soft supple skin, and they do it using a device that’s probably in your kitchen. Deco’s checking out a facial that’ll have you over the moon — because of a spoon.

The spoon is clearly one of mankind’s greatest inventions. After all, how on earth would you eat a bowl of Lucky Charms without one?

Now the spoon is being used to make you beautiful.

Kadir Marrero, ÂME Spa and Wellness Collective: “Today we’re looking at the hydrating facial by Sortiz.”

The ÂME Spa in Aventura wants to spoon you.

Kadir Marrero: “It combines Eastern and Western techniques with the use of ceramic spoons.”

After applying moisturizer, the technician gently rubs your face with tiny porcelain spoons.

Customer: “Amazing.”

Kadir Marrero: “We chill the spoons, and the therapist will use them in three main techniques. We do pressure points, we do smoothing techniques, and we also do drainage.”

And the effects are pretty cool.

Kadir Marrero: “The benefits of the treatment, after one service, 71% of our clients experience a plumper, smoother and more fuller skin.”

Customer: “It was very relaxing. I felt less puffiness in the eyes.”

Sounds wonderful. You know what? I have spoons right here in the office.

Shireen Sandoval: “Lynn, these spoons are going to make your face look fabulous.”

Lynn Martinez: “But they’re plastic, Shireen.”

Shireen Sandoval: “It doesn’t matter.”

Lynn Martinez: “It hurts! It’s not working.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Yes, it is.”

Lynn Martinez: “This is dumb.”

On second thought, probably better to leave it to the professionals.

Kadir Marrero: “We don’t recommend that you use your spoons at home. If you really want to take advantage of the benefits, it’s more of the techniques used with the spoons.”

You don’t have to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth to afford it. The treatment costs 109 dollars during Spa Month.

FOR MORE INFO:

ÂME Spa and Wellness Collective

JW Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 West Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

305-933-6930

www.jwturnberry.com/ame-spa

