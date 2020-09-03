Pampered Pets: Lavakan in Miami offers hands-free spa service for your fur babies

Our fur babies are just like us: they like being pampered, too. It’s not always easy, but Deco’s canine counselor, Alex Miranda, is here to show us it doesn’t have to be so “ruff.”

Pet grooming can be super expensive, and it can take “fur-ever,” but a new spot in town is offering a hands-off alternative.

The Three Stooges had the right idea, but these days, the canine dog laundry experience looks a little different.

Lavakan in Miami is changing the game when it comes to grooming your furry friends.

Claudio Castillo, Lavakan: “Lavakan is a self-operated spa for pets. The idea is that it’s a do-it-yourself, spa washing machine for pets.”

The company comes from Spain, but this SoFlo spot is actually the first in the U.S., and it’s cleaning up nicely.

Claudio Castillo: “You put your pet inside, and you sit and you watch as your pet gets spoiled, pampered and cleaned.”

Think of it kinda like a car wash. The machines are made to wash and dry your pets automatically.

Claudio Castillo: “There’s a touch screen with six or seven different languages, and you choose what kind of dog you have. Long hair, short hair. Big dog, small dog.”

Even cats can get in on the action.

Before your fur baby goes in, the machines disinfect themselves.

Now it’s time to scrub-a-dub-dub.

Claudio Castillo: “The basic service is a wash and dry. It’s a 20-minute process. The water is filtered, and it comes out as a mist, so the animal doesn’t even notice. Sometimes they fall asleep.”

Wake up, buddy! It’s time to dry off.

You can let the machine do it, or grab a towel and a hand dryer.

Doggie customer 1: “Oh, boy! Oh, boy! Look how good I look right now!”

Doggie customer 2: “Puhhh-lease. Everyone knows I’m the most handsome. And the cleanest!”

The best part is basic service is $20, no matter what size dog you have.

Natalia Perez, customer: “Before I spent $200 just for him and $80 just for him, so now I’m spending $20 for each one. It’s super convenient.”

Lavakan is open 24/7 to anyone who signs up for a free club membership.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lavakan Miami

2955 SW 8th St., Suite 103

Miami, FL 33135

786-643-2882

https://lavakan.es/en

