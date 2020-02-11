Pamper yourself this Galentine’s Day at the Shelborne Hotel on South Beach

We’re here to tell you absolutely anyone can celebrate Valentine’s Day. That’s why there’s such a thing as Galentine’s Day, where you use the holiday to enjoy some TLC with your besties. We found just the right spot to celebrate love for you and your friends.

Steven Hiblum, Shelborne Hotel: “Valentine’s Day can be an occasion for anyone no matter what your status is, let’s say, right?”

Right! That’s why the Shelborne Hotel on South Beach is turning Valentine’s Day into Galentine’s Day with a Fries Before Guys Galentine’s package.

Steven Hiblum: “It all comes with some amazing amenities and treats.”

You and three friends get a huge, air conditioned poolside cabana, and those treats include a variety of candies and, of course, lots of yummy fries.

Melanie Silva, customer: “These fries were amazing. I can say I’m a french fry connoisseur. I love all types of fries, and these were probably some of the best I’ve ever had.”

The amenities part of the package includes a butler — really, a butler — to wait on you hand and foot, mainly to pour your champagne. That’s the important part.

You’ll also be pampered poolside with a mani-pedi.

McKenzie Tucker-Green, customer: “That was amazing. Just to be sitting right out there, looking at the pool, seeing people swim while I’m getting pampered!”

And at the bar inside, you’ll get a mixology class, so you can learn how to make what you’re drinking.

So go ahead and be proud to say Fries Before Guys this Valentine’s Day.

Steven Hiblum: “Dinner is great, and it’s just what we all do, but over here, you can do it all and have a bunch of fries with you, too.”

Melanie Silva: “I love Galentine’s Day because it’s a chance to celebrate with all my girlfriends. We don’t always get to see each other, so this is the one day a year we all get to hang out.”

The Fries Before Guys package is $1,200 for four people.

It also comes with a Tom Ford perfume.

FOR MORE INFO:

Shelbourne Hotel South Beach

1801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-1271

www.shelborne.com/

