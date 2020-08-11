Painting with a Twist in Coral Springs shakes things up with Ladies Night class

There’s just something sexy about a guy who can paint, am I right? I mean, a half-naked hunky man who can paint? At that point I don’t even care about the painting. What were we talking about? Oh, yes: Deco’s checking out a SoFlo art class that’s letting you have a brush with sexiness.

Maison Jay, Painting with a Twist: “Hey guys, welcome to Painting With a Twist, officially Ladies’ Night.”

Ladies night is getting a little twisted this summer.

Painting with a Twist in Coral Springs is shaking things up with an art class that’s one of a kind.

Holly Fuente, Painting with a Twist: “Painting with a Twist is a way to relax and unwind. It’s a way to kind of escape anything you’re dealing with. It’s fun art, not fine art.”

Here’s the fun-damentals. From the moment you walk into the studio, you’re getting the VIP treatment with some free bubbly.

You know goes great with champagne? A little eye candy.

Holly Fuente: “Ladies Night at Painting with a Twist is a little bit different because we go a little more risqué.”

Risqué means hunky guys showing you the ropes. We mean how to paint. Get your mind out of the gutter!

Maison Jay: “We teach you guys step by step, from the backgrounds to the details on how to paint whatever painting we’re painting for that night.”

You don’t have to be an expert to make a masterpiece, because it’s all about letting loose, having fun and creating something sexy.

Maison Jay: “We have a couple rules here. The first one is have fun and relax, and the second one is don’t forget to drink.”

The paintings change every month, but they’re always a little sultry — like this toned torso with a bow tie.

Maison Jay: “It’s an easy one. We take you step by step, very simple colors. We’re gonna dip in blue, some white and some green.”

Trust me, this is one class where you’ll definitely wanna be the teacher’s pet.

Now that the paintings are done, it is time for the instructors to become your private dancers.

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just them?!

Maison Jay: “We dance, we have fun, people throw money and just have a good time.”

Jenesty Diaz, customer: “It was a really great surprise. It was super fun, high energy. I can’t wait to come again.”

Masks are required for all in-person classes. The next Ladies Night at Painting with a Twist in Coral Springs is Saturday, and there’ll be another one on the 29th. You must be at least 21 to attend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Painting with a Twist

The Plaza at Coral Springs II

720 Riverside Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33071

954-227-2468

www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/coralsprings

