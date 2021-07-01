July 4 is this weekend. It’s time to get your patriotism on! Deco checked out some cute ways to wear your American pride. Everything is red, white and blue-tiful!

Get ready to sparkle and shine on July 4.

Studio 55 in Pinecrest has their finger on the pulse of patriotic looks.

Ashley Rae: “I think a great way to celebrate Fourth of July is to wear it. So dress up your nails, rock that red, white and blue.”

Spell it out. Get U-S-A painted on a nail. Or, go out with a bang.

Ashley Rae: “We can get your some fireworks on your nails by having lots of lines, glitter having an explosion on your nails making it look really bright.”

This is one way to wave Old Glory.

Ashley Rae: “You can rock red, white and blue on your nails by doing an American flag, drawing some stars and stripes.”

If you can’t decide, get ’em all!

Ashley Rae: “Each nail can really be unique. You can have a different base, a different design on every nail as long as its red, white and blue.”

Grind Diva, an online boutique, wants you to show your love for America the Beautiful.

Tracy A. Levasseur: “In South Florida, a lot of us women like to look good. Now if you want to be patriotic for Fourth of July, you can wear the colors but make it fashion forward.”

From short and flirty to long and flowy, Grind Diva’s got you covered for the Fourth of July.

Tracy A. Levasseur: “One of the dresses we have is a royal blue dress, that you can pair it with some white sandals or we have a beautiful white skirt set you that is really gorgeous and you can pair it with a beautiful sun hat.”

Sport your patriotism in subtle ways. The only rule: Make sure you’re wearing red, white, or blue.

Tracy A. Levasseur: “You don’t have to wear stars and stripes. You can basically wear something really cute but also have a pop of color accessory.”

It’s about life, liberty, and the pursuit of an outfit you can wear over and over again.

Tracy A. Levasseur: “Wearing red, white and blue colors is good for the Fourth of July, but you can also wear it for other events that’s coming up.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.