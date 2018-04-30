Paint ‘N Hang takes inspiration from superheroes for craft pieces

While “Infinity War” owns the box office right now, “Deadpool 2” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will be headed our way soon enough. Along with seeing each movie dozens of times, you can celebrate by turning into your artistic alter ego at a South Florida art studio.

Your favorite superheroes are hanging out in the 305!

Yisleine Diaz, owner: “Paint ‘N Hang is an art studio. We offer a lot of classes, such as painting, sculpting, terrariums and pretty much anything that is crafty.”

And many of the classes Paint ‘N Hang in South Miami features include a superhero theme, like Baby Groot sculpting.

Yisleine Diaz: “The Groot is super popular too. A lot of people like the Groot.”

You use clay for his body and hair, and aluminum foil for his arms.

After you paint him and he spends time in the oven, you’ve got yourself Baby Groot — or mini Baby Groot. So cute!

Vin Diesel (as Baby Groot): “I am Groot.”

Bradley Cooper (as Rocket): “No, that’s the button that will kill everyone!”

Then there’s figurine painting.

You just take the statuette, called a Funko Pop, and create whichever superhero you’d like.

Marcio Chavez, guest: “I love Funko, personally, so it’s like going to a comic book store for me.”

This one comes Deadpool-approved.

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “Now, what you don’t want to do is eat these paints. Trust me on this one.”

The quickest workshop is the terrarium-building.

Yisleine Diaz: “We do layers of sand, rocks, a little bit of moss, then we plant the little plants and we just make little sculptures or figurines and just put it inside.”

Star Wars spacecrafts in honor of the upcoming “Solo” movie.

Alden Ehrenreich (as Han Solo): “Get ready!”

And “Justice League” deserves some love too!

Yari Canas, guest: “I love the terrariums. They’re awesome. I gave one to my boss. I gave one to my mom. You can just make one for anybody.”

Yisleine Diaz: “Come here, hang out with us, talk … and then take home, not only a piece of art, but also a memory.”

It’s BYOB at Paint ‘N Hang, by the way.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paint N’ Hang

7376 SW 48 St.

Miami, FL 33155

(786) 389-7525

http://paintnhang.com/

