Paint, music, strobe lights: Life in Color set to draw thousands to Wynwood

A major music festival is taking over Miami this weekend, so get your glow sticks, your earplugs and your day-glow bikini out of the closet. Life in Color is ready to paint the town every color of the rainbow. Deco got a sneak peek at the loudest, messiest party of the year.

It’s wild and it’s really, really loud.

The most colorful party on Earth is rolling into Wynwood this weekend.

Eric Fuller, Life in Color: “Life in Color is the world’s largest paint party. It’s essentially a concert and we fuse that with live performances, characters, performers, and obviously we use neon-colored paint.”

And there’s no shortage of ways to get covered.

Eric Fuller: “Number one: you can come buy bottles of paint. We have custom-fabricated, CO2-powered cannons, and those basically create like a blast effect. Then we also have — it’s essentially like a fire hose.”

And while the paint is flying, the music will be pumping.

Eric Fuller: “This year, our headliner is Diplo. He’s actually no stranger to Life in Color.”

Eric Fuller: “We have Said the Sky, and we actually have Shaq, DJ Diesel…”

You heard right. He said Shaq, as in Shaquille O’Neal.

Eric Fuller: “Yes, the Shaquille O’Neal, live in the flesh, all 7-foot however tall he is. Actually, Shaq’s been deejaying for years now, but he’s really started to come out the last couple years, so we brought him in as a special guest performance.”

The location, a place known for its painted walls, is the perfect place to get a little color.

Eric Fuller: “It’s a beautiful location, tons of art and graffiti. We feel Wynwood as a city is a great reflection on Life in Color.”

The festival kicks off this Saturday. For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.