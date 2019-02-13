Paidakia/ Astra, Miami

(WSVN) - Impress your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day by grilling up a traditional Greek meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Nadim Darwish
The Restaurant: Astra, Miami
The Dish: Paidakia
Ingredients:
4 lamb chops
2 cups Swiss chard
1 tbsp. roasted garlic
1 tsp. coarse sea salt
1 tbsp. olive oil
3 tbsp. parsley gremolata
1 tbsp. salt
2 tsp. ground black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Clean lamb and portion into chops.
- Season with salt and pepper, and place on grill to desired temperature.
- While lamb is cooking, place a sauté pan on the stove at medium-high heat. Clean Swiss chard and cut into 3″x 3″ pieces. Place the roasted garlic in the pan with a teaspoon of olive oil, and toast until aromatic. Add Swiss chard and cook until semi-wilted, leaving some bite.
- For the parsley gremolata, take some day-old toasted bread and crush using a Robot Coupe or mortar and pestle. Season with chopped parsley, fresh garlic, salt and pepper.
To Plate:
- Assemble dish using the Swiss chard as the base, place chops decoratively on top of Swiss chard and sprinkle with the parsley gremolata. Enjoy!
Serves: 1
Serving Suggestion:
- Mediterranean Sunset (made with Mastiha, Absolut Vodka Elyx, lime)
Astra
2103 NW 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
305-573-5778
http://places.singleplatform.com/astra-8/menu
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.