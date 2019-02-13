Paidakia/ Astra, Miami

(WSVN) - Impress your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day by grilling up a traditional Greek meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Nadim Darwish

The Restaurant: Astra, Miami

The Dish: Paidakia

Ingredients:

4 lamb chops

2 cups Swiss chard

1 tbsp. roasted garlic

1 tsp. coarse sea salt

1 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. parsley gremolata

1 tbsp. salt

2 tsp. ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Clean lamb and portion into chops.

Season with salt and pepper, and place on grill to desired temperature.

While lamb is cooking, place a sauté pan on the stove at medium-high heat. Clean Swiss chard and cut into 3″x 3″ pieces. Place the roasted garlic in the pan with a teaspoon of olive oil, and toast until aromatic. Add Swiss chard and cook until semi-wilted, leaving some bite.

For the parsley gremolata, take some day-old toasted bread and crush using a Robot Coupe or mortar and pestle. Season with chopped parsley, fresh garlic, salt and pepper.

To Plate:

Assemble dish using the Swiss chard as the base, place chops decoratively on top of Swiss chard and sprinkle with the parsley gremolata. Enjoy!

Serves: 1

Serving Suggestion:

Mediterranean Sunset (made with Mastiha, Absolut Vodka Elyx, lime)

Astra

2103 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-573-5778

http://places.singleplatform.com/astra-8/menu

