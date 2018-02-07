(WSVN) - An easy-to-make dish brings Japanese and South American flavors to your plate. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Carlos Zheng

The Restaurant: Sakura 736

The Dish: Paiche with Bok Choy and Mushrooms

Ingredients:

6oz Paiche filet (or sea bass if Paiche is unavailable)

1 cup shiitake mushrooms

1/2 head of baby bok choy

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp crispy garlic

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup cooking sake

1/2 cup Hoisin sauce

1/2 cup oyster sauce

1 cup soy sauce

2 tbsp shallots (chopped)

Method of Preparation:

1. Bring sauté pan to high heat after coating pan with canola oil. Sear Paiche or Seabass on one side for 1-2 minutes or until golden brown. Flip filet before placing in a pre-heated oven at 350 degree for 4-5 minutes or a center temperature of 145 degree.

2. Spray a frying pan with cooking spray and bring to medium heat. Toast panko bread crumbs in a frying pan until golden brown. Mix crispy garlic, toasted panko breadcrumbs, and sesame seeds in a small mixing bowl.

3. Soy reduction: pour aake, Hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and shallots in a saucepan and bring to a boil before simmering for 15 minutes.

4. Brush bok choy with canola oil and crisp in the oven.

5. Bring a sauté pan to high heat before coating with canola oil. Saute mushrooms for 1 minute before adding a pinch of salt and a dash of sake.

To Plate:

First place mushrooms at the center of the dish. Place crispy bok choy on top of the mushrooms. Place Paiche or sea bass filet on top of the bok choy. Sprinkle toasted garlic, sesame seeds and panko breadcrumbs on top of the Paiche or sea bass. Drizzle sweet soy reduction on all ingredients.

Serves: 1 person per filet.

Serving Suggestion:

“Words of Wisdom” cocktail (Absolut Elyx, Pear Brandy)

Sakura 736

736 1st St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 607-0199

sakura736.com

