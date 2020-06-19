Padma Lakshmi takes a deeper dive into American cuisine in new Hulu series

Clearly, we Americans love our food. The question is “What exactly is the cuisine of our country?” Padma Lakshmi went searching for answers in her new Hulu series. She’s dishing with Deco about it.

Padma Lakshmi: “Everything that the American cuisine is today is because all these different people and different cultures contributed to it.”

For her new show, “Taste the Nation,” noted author and cooking show host Padma Lakshmi is hitting the road with a purpose.

Padma Lakshmi: “I just wanted to see who we actually are as Americans and what actually is American food.”

The series offers up an inside look at different cultures and the dishes they have delivered.

Padma Lakshmi: “Americans love pad Thai and tacos and sushi and shwarma, but we don’t often take the time to get to know the people who make those foods and hear about the stories of those dishes.”

Some offerings might take a little getting used to.

Padma Lakshmi: “This is my first rodent.”

Woman: “What does it taste like to you?”

Padma Lakshmi: “Tastes like chicken.”

Think you know the origins of your go-to delights? You might be surprised.

Padma Lakshmi: “Nothing beats a good old American hot dog, but is that hot dog really American? No, it’s not. The hot dog actually originated in Germany.”

There are plenty of tasty facts packed into each episode.

What’s really on display is the effect that food made with love has on people.

Padma Lakshmi: “This show is about everyday folk making food for their families, and just looking at the emotion, the culture, the stories, the importance and the memories of every beautiful plate of food.”

Padma got to check out lots of groovy places for “Taste the Nation.”

There is one city that’s still on her bucket list.

Padma Lakshmi: “If we get enough eyeballs to look at Hulu and look at ‘Taste the Nation,’ maybe they’ll give me a second season, and I would love to be down in Miami exploring that city with its food.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.