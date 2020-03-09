Paddle Pub becoming South Florida’s most exciting workout

MIAMI (WSVN) - B.Y.O.B. has never sounded so inviting. There’s a new activity to do out on the water where you can have fun and get a little bit of a workout, because whatever floats this boat is you and a little alcohol.

This isn’t any old booze cruise.

It’s a Paddle Pub. Hop on board and get ready to work it!

It’s time to party!

Chris Haerting, Paddle Pub: “Paddle Pub is a pedal-powered paddle boat.”

Say that five times fast!

Paddle Pub is from the same folks who brought us Cycle Party, which you may have seen rolling around town.

Chris Haerting: “Even when we started Cycle Party, we always knew we wanted to get something on the water. We just didn’t have the wherewithal to build our own boats right off the bat.”

A few years later, here we are.

The Paddle Pub goes along the Miami River and Biscayne Bay in Dade, and the new river and Intracoastal in Broward.

Deco coasted with a group along the beautiful New River.

Chris Haerting: “The average group can easily add two to three knots to our speed.”

Paddle Pub provides the coolers and the ice. You bring the booze. While you pedal, you party.

This guy is living his best life.

Pedaling is part of the fun, but it’s not mandatory.

Chris Haerting: “There is, of course, an engine on board to help the guests out. The great thing is it’s actually hidden. You don’t really see it. What you actually see on the boat is the big paddle wheel in the back.”

It’s a party on the water, powered by you!

Michelle Sharkey, customer: “It was a lot of fun being on the river and pedaling and partying. It was a great time.”

Alan Israel, Customer: “The vibe was amazing. People are super cool, and even if you’re not in the mood to do something like this, it will totally bring it out of you.”

Of course, please drink responsibly, people.

You can book a Paddle Pub trip per person or as a group.

FOR MORE INFO:

Paddle Pub Fort Lauderdale

954-372-2900

paddlepub.com/fort-lauderdale/

