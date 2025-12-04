MIAMI (WSVN) - Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s final paintings, some created with chimpanzees at Florida’s Save the Chimps Sanctuary, are on display at the Spectrum Miami Art Fair.



The Prince of Darkness painted basecoats on five canvases, and the sanctuary’s chimps added their own brushstrokes.

Ozzy posted some photos of his painting session as one of his final social media postings before he passed away on July 22 at age 76.

The original paintings sold for more than $72,000, and all proceeds went to the sanctuary.

To mark the late artist’s Dec. 3 birthday, limited-edition prints and merchandise are available at the art fair until Sunday.

