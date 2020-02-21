Ozzy Osbourne releases album, ‘Ordinary Man’

(CNN) — Ozzy Osbourne had to forgo his tour because of health issues, but he’s still releasing new music.

The 71-year-old rocker has dropped his first solo album in almost a decade, “Ordinary Man.”

Osbourne this week canceled North American dates of “No More Tours 2.”

The album features collaborations with Elton John, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, and Post Malone, with whom Osbourne dueted on the rapper’s tune “Take What You Want” last year.

To celebrate the release, Osbourne held a massive tattoo sale and album-listening event across 50 cities worldwide Thursday. Fans previewed the album and were the first to choose from exclusive Ozzy-inspired tattoo designs.

Osbourne went public last month with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Rather than touring, Osbourne is headed to Europe for treatment.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s–t year,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

