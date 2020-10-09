Owners of Wynwood Yard open up new spot in Doral called Doral Yard

Wynwood Yard was a favorite spot to grab a bite to eat and just hang out, but unfortunately, it closed last year. Good thing Doral Yard is picking up where Wynwood Yard left off.

There is a new place for food, music and fun in Doral. It’s Doral Yard.

Della Heiman, Doral Yard: “The Doral Yard is a venue of food and culture. We are a launch pad for local businesses who are testing out concepts.”

Here in this food hall, up and coming restaurants get to try out new ideas.

Della Heiman: “They are all local to the Miami market, and they are all doing things that is pretty innovative and exciting. Thursday through Sunday, we have live music with incredible local artists and bands. That is happening outside in an open air environment.”

If the concept sounds familiar, it should.

The folks who brought us Wynwood Yard are the ones behind Doral Yard.

Della Heiman: “The Doral Yard is the next generation of the Wynwood Yard. Wynwood Yard was very rustic if you went there, and we still want to maintain that vibe, but we have a more elevated design.”

After four years in business, Wynwood Yard’s lease was up last year, so they decided to create something bigger and better.

Della Heiman: “We came west because we really believe in Doral. The community is growing like crazy, and it’s an awesome community to be a part of.”

The inside of Doral Yard is called the Hub, and there’s something for everyone!

A bar, Un Pollo, a Venezuelan chicken restaurant, Della Bowls, a vegan bowls spot, and Yip, a Chinese dim sum restaurant.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Della Heiman: “We have a 6,000 square foot space that allows for seating, air conditioning and gaps we weren’t able to offer at the Wynwood Yard.”

But, Doral Yard has even more in store.

Della Heiman: “We will be launching the second half of Doral Yard in spring of 2021, and it’s a 15,000 square foot outdoor venue with a live music venue and stage, a full service restaurant, amazing and be in the great old outdoors.”

Doral Yard is a place where people can have a good time, connect with each other and, of course, try some amazing restaurants.

Aja Butler-Burns, customer: “People should come to the Doral Yard because there is food. There’s great options, and it’s an amazing spot where people live and would want things to be.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Doral Yard

8455 NW 53rd St., Suite 106

Doral, FL 33166

305-744-5038

thedoralyard.com

