‘Overlord’ presents alternate reality with undead spin on WWII

Because we’re in such a cheery mood tonight, we’ve got another war movie to talk about! But this one is much, much different. “Overlord” answers the question: What would World War II have looked like if there were zombies involved? One of the movie’s stars paid a visit to SoFlo today to dish with Deco.

Iain De Caestecker (as Chase): “There’s a lot of soldiers out there, and there’s only four of us.”

Jovan Adepo (as Boyce): “Find out what’s inside that compound.”

Zombies! Zombies are in that compound!

“Overlord” is a bonkers movie about Americans on a mission to take out Nazis during World War II, only to encounter the undead.

What genre does this even fit into?!

Even the star of the movie, Wyatt Russell, had difficulty putting it into words for us.

Wyatt Russell: “I guess there’s like an alternate reality sort of war. Alternate reality genre film? Does that work? I don’t know!”

We settled on a genre inspired by another over-the-top war movie…

Brad Pitt (as Aldo “The Apache” Raine): “Killin’ Nazis.”

Soldiers (in “Inglourious Basterds”): “Yes, sir!”

Wyatt Russell: “‘Inglorious Basterds’ could be the genre. All it is is like what if the Nazis were trying to create super soldiers?”

Sure, let’s go with that.

Wyatt Russell (as Ford): “What is this?”

Pilou Asbæk (as Wafner): “A 1,000-year army means 1,000-year soldiers…”

If Wyatt Russell looks familiar, it’s because his parents are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who haven’t seen the movie yet.

Wyatt Russell: “I mean I hope they like it! They’ll tell me if they didn’t like something.”

Someone who definitely likes “Overlord” is super producer J.J. Abrams, who is doing the honors again for this flick.

J.J. Abrams: “If you go to see ‘Overlord,’ what you’re gonna get is an incredibly fun, thrilling, terrifying, weird, freaky, bizarre, sweet and ultimately wildly satisfying roller coaster ride.”

We should’ve just let him describe the movie in the first place.

“Overlord” will be out in theaters on Friday.

