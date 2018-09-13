Hooters Girls are, of course, known for their personalities, but they sometimes get noticed for their orange shorts, their figures — and their calendar. Deco got a preview of what 2019 is going to look like, and we can tell you, it looks like it’s gonna be a very good year.

Hooters is the place for hot wings and cold beer, but soon you’ll be able to pick up something that’s pretty hot at your local restaurant: the 2019 Hooters Calendar.

The girls traded in their trademark shorts for evening wear in Fort Lauderdale. More than 70 of them showed up at the Broward Center for a red carpet calendar reveal.

Kristi Quarles, Hooters: “Tonight we are revealing the 2019 Hooters Calendar girls. They are going to see their photos. Five thousand will submit photos. Of those 5,000, approximately 500 will be invited to a makeup, hair and professional photo shoot.”

Shot on location all over the Caribbean and the U.S., the calendar gives Hooters girls a chance to shine.

Hailey Slobodzian, Hooters Girl: “I was actually fortunate enough to go to Hooters’ international pageant this year, and that was held in North Carolina, so we did a little bit of shooting there, and we also were able to go to the Bahamas. I’m really excited to see the final product.”

Briana Smith, Hooters Girl: “I just did this shoot for the calendar, and it was really nice, and I’m really excited, and I can’t wait for next year — even though I haven’t seen this year’s.”

Before the big reveal, the girls took part in some fun and games, and a costume contest.

Host: “Wonder Woman. What do you think?”

But finally, it was time for the big reveal. To see the photos, the claws had to come out. The photos were hidden on scratch-off cards for an epic photo finish.

You can pick up some wings, and the 2019 Calendar, at any Hooters on Sept. 29.

