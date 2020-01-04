Over 300 artists take part in 32nd Las Olas Art Fair

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was all about art for the big crowds who came to Las Olas Boulevard this weekend.

The 32nd annual Las Olas Art Fair brought in enthusiasts to downtown Fort Lauderdale on its first day, Saturday.

More than 300 artists representing 40 different states lined the center of the scenic street.

Art enthusiasts have a lot to choose from, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, woodwork and much more.

Those who couldn’t make it on Saturday can go to the fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

