Oven Fried Chicken Tenders/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner recipe for you and the kids, we’ve got just the thing. Chicken is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Oven Fried Chicken Tenders

Ingredients:

1 package chicken tenders

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. sweet paprika

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1 cup buttermilk

juice of one lime

3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup crushed sweet cereal (your favorite)

2 tbs. Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. dried parsley

Method of Preparation:

Put chicken tenders in a bowl with buttermilk. Then add sweet paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and fresh lime juice. Mix well and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In another bowl, add Panko breadcrumbs and sweet cereal crumbs. Add grated Parmesan cheese and dried parsley. Mix well.

Prepare a baking rack with cooking spray. When the chicken is ready, take each piece and dip in the bread crumb mix, then put on the rack. Bake for about 40 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and crispy.

To Plate:

Serve warm with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

Serves: 4

