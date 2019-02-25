Variety is the spice of your fitness life, and changing things up helps you stay sharp. Lucky you, because Deco found a workout that’s always changing — and it’s always free.

Time to get your sweat on — and CityPlace Doral is just the place to do it.

Jessica Alvarez, CityPlace Doral: “CityPlace Doral is an entertainment destination in the heart of Doral.”

Until the end of March, CityPlace is hosting #WorkoutWednesday.

Jessica Alvarez: “We host a different series of workout classes on our Plaza, from cycling to Zumba, to also cardio and yoga.”

You can get your endorphins flowing from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Best of all, the fitness is free.

Jessica Alvarez: “We wanted to get the community involved, and we really wanted to enforce wellness and fitness into our locals.”

The type of workout changes each week, but the location stays the same: outside.

Jessica Alvarez: “#WorkoutWednesday is at the center of CityPlace Doral at our Entertainment Plaza.”

The classes are put on by some of your favorite local fitness gurus and studios, like CycleBar Doral.

Motty Klainbaum, CycleBar Doral: “CycleBar is participating in this amazing series to promote fitness in the community and to present ourselves as the premium indoor cycling studio in town.”

It normally costs $25 to drop in on a class at Cycle Bar, so you’ll get in shape and save a few bucks.

Motty Klainbaum: “When people see our bikes outside, they are astounded. They just want to know what is going on, they want to participate, they want to come and ride with us.”

Not only are the classes free, sometimes there are freebie gifts and free food, too.

Jessica Alvarez: “Occasionally our restaurants do participate on the Plaza as well, offering wine and cocktail samples and also tapas.”

Classes are open to everyone, and signup is first come, first served.

Kelly Larkin, participant: “I think it’s a great opportunity to get everybody in the community out and active and trying different things.”

FOR MORE INFO:

CityPlace Doral #WorkoutWednesday

8300 NW 36th St.

Doral, FL 33166

786-693-1849

www.cityplacedoral.com/events/workoutwednesday

