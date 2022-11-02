(WSVN) - It’s time to check out what’s new in town! Because here at Deco we’re all about keeping our audiences current, and West Flagler just opened up a new joint that’s worth checking out. If you’re into mediterranean food, Osmow’s is the place to be. They’re putting their own modern spin on some traditional favorites.

Osmow’s on West Flagler is a family-owned shawarma restaurant, and they’re bucking tradition on Mediterranean food.

Ben Osmow: “We specialize in modernized Middle-Eastern cuisine, so we take food from our culture, we’re Egyptian, and we’ve found a really unique way to modernize it.”

This is their first location in the 3-0-5. The owner, Ben Osmow, said there was no better spot.

Ben Osmow: “Miami is really a melting pot. It has so many communities that come together here in Miami, and we really, as a brand, wanted to see how we would perform in a community as diverse as Miami.”

Being in the middle of Flagler and with FIU around the corner, they tend to pull a younger crowd.

Ben Osmow: “This is a perfect pocket of both younger families as well as students.”

What exactly is shawarma?

Well, if you’re like Tony Stark and have never tried it before…

Here, you can!

Ben Osmow: “Shawarma is actually a well marinated chicken that we stack on a rotisserie, so it slowly rotisseries and cooks from the outside in.”

But there’s more than one way to eat shawarma.

And Ben said customers aren’t always sure what it is, but they are curious.

Ben Osmow: “A lot of customers come in and ask what is shawarma, and it’s the intrigue. They know about Middle-Eastern food. They’re just not necessarily sure about the specifics.”

With things sizzling in the kitchen, you can have lamb shawarma in a wrap or chicken on fries topped with their signature sauces with a side of falafel, and you can also get your choice of beef too.

Bryan Hernandez: “Oh, it was amazing, honestly, I come here all the time. For a good meal, you won’t regret it whatsoever. I mean, for the quality of the meat and just the sauces and the selections they have… spectacular.”

