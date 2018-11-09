“What They Had” is overflowing with talent — from Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon to Robert Forster and Blythe Danner. They’re one big happy family — just kidding; what a boring movie that’d be. Deco went to Toronto for a family therapy session with the cast.

Hilary Swank (as Bridget): “She’s gonna forget everything.”

Robert Forster (as Burt): “For better or worse, sickness and health, death do you part. That is the promise.”

A mother with Alzheimer’s, a brother who’s hard-headed and a husband who feels more distant by the day. Hilary Swank is trying to deal with it all in the family dramedy “What They Had.”

Robert Forster (as Burt): “Love is commitment!”

Hilary Swank (as Bridget): “I don’t have what you have.”

The two-time Oscar winner told Deco the movie is relatable from a family perspective, and a personal one.

Hilary Swank: “We take care of everyone else, and oftentimes we forget to take care of ourselves. Putting the oxygen mask on first is clichéd for a reason. Without that, you’re not really good to other people.”

Her father, played by Robert Forster, doesn’t want any help. She also butts heads with her brother, played by Michael Shannon, which adds a layer of endearing comedy to the film.

Hilary Swank (as Bridget): “What happened to quitting?”

Michael Shannon (as Nick): “Life, Betty. Life happened to quitting.”

Taissa Farmiga, who plays Hilary’s daughter, knows about siblings. She’s the youngest of seven children!

Taissa Farmiga: “I think, for the most part, as we’re all getting older, you realize that communication is necessary. Just say how you feel; if the other person doesn’t like it, they’ll deal with it.”

Taissa Farmiga (as Emma): “Grandma drank the holy water.”

Michael Shannon (as Nick): “Well, at least she’s hydrated.”

Robert’s character thinks a vacation to Florida will do the trick for his wife’s Alzheimer’s. Michael thinks that’s crazy talk.

So, like, what’s your deal with the Sunshine State, dude?

Michael Shannon: “I don’t have anything against Florida. I hope it’s there for, you know, decades to come. I’ve heard mixed things. I don’t wanna scare anybody, but yeah, I’m praying for ya.”

That’s dark. Robert, on the other hand, thinks about Florida from decades ago.

Robert Forster: “I’ve enjoyed some very early moments in Florida. I spent my very, very early youth in Boca Raton. Is that Florida?”

“What They Had” is now showing theaters across South Florida — including Boca Raton.

